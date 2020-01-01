CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two teenagers are facing charges after police say they stole a woman's car and led officers on a vehicle pursuit in Charlotte.

It happened in the Walmart parking lot on Wilkinson Boulevard early Tuesday morning, police said. A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are now accused of threatening the woman with a gun, then driving off in her car.

Police followed the two teenagers as they got onto Interstate-77. Officials say the teenagers crossed over into South Carolina before getting stuck on a median.

No one was hurt during the pursuit, according to police.

The teens have been charged with robbery.

