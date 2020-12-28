x
Teens charged in home break-in; father confronts suspects with gun

Authorities in Alexander County say the teens were trying to buy drugs from a teen who lived in the home.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — Four teenagers are facing charges after an attempted break-in at a Taylorsville home. One of the teenagers charged lives in the home on Gravel Hill Court, according to authorities. 

Alexander County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the home around 10:30 Saturday, December 26th for a report of shots fired. 

Deputies say two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old forced their way into the home and confronted a 17-year-old male who lived in the home.  They allegedly demanded money and other property before the teen's parents chased them out of the home.

The homeowner fired a gun and bullets from the gun hit the vehicle the teenagers were in. No one was hurt. 

Authorities were able to track down the suspects at a home several hours later. 

Credit: Alexander Co. Sheriff's Office

During the investigation, deputies discovered the teens had gone to the home on Gravel Hill Court to buy drugs from the 17-year-old.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Zachariah Canterbury and 18-year-old Christopher Dalton Whorley. They are charged with Common Law Robbery and 1st Degree Burglary.  

Credit: Alexander Co. Sheriff's Office

A juvenile petition was sent to the Juvenile Court Counselor for charges for both of the 17-year-olds.  

