Teens charged in fatal shooting of Kannapolis 17-year-old, officials say

A 15 and 17-year-old have been charged in the deadly shooting of Logan Broome, officials said.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two teens have been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Logan Broome on Nov. 11 in Kannapolis, officials confirm.

Police were called to the shooting near Carver Elementary School just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, where they found Broome.

Broome was flown to Atrium Main where he died of his injuries, officials said.

Following an investigation, a 15-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and a 17-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and altering, destroying or stealing criminal evidence, according to officials.

Both teens are being held in a juvenile holding facility.

Carver Elementary was not in session at the time due to Veterans Day. No students or staff from the school were involved in the incident.