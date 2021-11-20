Teens charged in fatal shooting of Kannapolis 17-year-old, officials say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Two teens have been charged in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Logan Broome on Nov. 11 in Kannapolis, officials confirm.
Police were called to the shooting near Carver Elementary School just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 11, where they found Broome.
Broome was flown to Atrium Main where he died of his injuries, officials said.
Following an investigation, a 15-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and a 17-year-old has been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied property and altering, destroying or stealing criminal evidence, according to officials.
Both teens are being held in a juvenile holding facility.
Carver Elementary was not in session at the time due to Veterans Day. No students or staff from the school were involved in the incident.
Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call Kannapolis police at 704-920-4000. Witnesses may also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by clicking here.