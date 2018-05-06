CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two teenagers were arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting in Steele Creek.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Jalen Boulware, 18, and Marvin Chavez-Quiffaro, 18, voluntarily went to CMPD headquarters Monday and interviewed with detectives in relation to the shooting death of Terale Claridy-Vaught. Following the interviews, both suspects were arrested by detectives.

RELATED: Teen shot, killed in Steele Creek

Jalen Boulware

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Boulware was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property. Chavez-Quifaro was charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Marvin Chavez-Quiffaro

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

Claridy-Vaught was found dead early Monday morning after police heard gunshots while investigating a separate shooting incident on Carolina Forest Road.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning!

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC