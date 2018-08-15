Four Weddington High School teens face charges following a breaking and entering at Weddington Elementary School Sunday night, the Union County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation at the school Sunday evening at approximately 10:48 pm. A deputy arrived on scene in less than six minutes and discovered two unoccupied vehicles in the rear parking lot.

Deputies said while checking all doors and windows, the deputy located an open window and observed people inside the school. The deputy announced his presence and ordered the occupants into a classroom.

Deputies determined that four teens, all students at Weddington High School, had broken into the school through a window.

Deputies have charged Edward Drake Milano, age 18 of Matthews, NC, Leah Young, age 17 of Weddington, NC, Cooper James Glasgow, age 17, of Indian Trail, NC and Courtney Alyssa Connell, age 17 of Weddington, NC

The four teens will all face a charge of misdemeanor breaking and entering and have court appearances scheduled for September 10, 2018.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey said, “School safety and security is one of our highest priorities and something we take very seriously. Fortunately, deputies were able

to respond to the alarm call promptly and prevent any further criminal activity from taking place.”

© 2018 WCNC