CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two teenagers have been charged in connection with two east Charlotte break-ins.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported breaking and entering in the 5700 block of Copper Creek Court on Tuesday. While on the scene, officers obtained surveillance video showing the suspects committing the crime.

The suspects, identified as Tryshon Herron, 19, and Keshon Perry, 17, were later seen walking in the area of the home. When officers tried to contact them, CMPD alleges they led officers in a brief foot chase before being detained without incident.

Keshon Perry

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

Herron and Perry were interviewed by detectives and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. During the investigation, detectives identified both teens as the suspects in a second break-in on East W.T. Harris Boulevard.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Both teens were charged with an additional count of breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, as well as common law robbery.

Anyone with further information about these incidents or any other crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC