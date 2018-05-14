CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Four teenagers were charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in east Charlotte Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Perth Court a little after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, identified as Gavino Miguel Romero, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, CMPD officers and SWAT agents were able to locate three of the suspects and take them into custody at a home in the 2200 block of Lanecrest Drive. The fourth suspect, identified as a 15-year-old male, was arrested early Monday morning.

After interviewing each of the suspects, each suspect was charged in connection with the shooting.

Primitivo Jonathan Carreto, 19, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chadwick Jerome Pearson, 18, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Two 15-year-old suspects have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. The 15-year-olds have not been identified due to their age.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2018 WCNC