CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three teenagers were arrested after police said they shot and robbed a juvenile during a drug deal Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded a report of a shooting at an apartment complex on Scaleybark Road around 1:20 p.m. When police got to the complex, they were told a person who was involved in the shooting was inside, but a person who lived in that apartment said no one was hurt. Officers found a 17-year-old inside the apartment who had been shot.

Police said the 17-year-old was hit in the head by a blunt object and had been shot in the shoulder. The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect in the incident as 18-year-old Amed Lino. They were able to find Lino's vehicle by tracking the electronic monitor he was required to wear for pending charges. When officers tried to stop Lino's vehicle, he jumped from the car and ran. Two passengers in the car were detained and Lino was arrested after a short chase. CMPD seized drugs, cash and a stolen gun from the vehicle.

RELATED: CMPD release 2019 year-end crime statistics

RELATED: CMPD might walk away from ankle monitor program

Lino was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to sale/deliver marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resist/delay/obstruct a law enforcement officer.

CMPD also charged 18-year-old Jose Reyes with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale/delivery marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to police, Reyes has charges for multiple vehicle break-ins, weapons charges, armed robbery and has been previously ordered by the courts to wear an electronic monitor.

(L-R): Amed Lino, Jose Reyes

Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old juvenile was also charged for armed robbery. The juvenile has not been identified due to the new Raise the Age law.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.