5 teens face charges after throwing large rocks onto Monroe Expressway, officials say

The teens were located using a police drone equipped with infrared technology.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Five teens are facing criminal charges after allegedly throwing large rocks onto Monroe Expressway, according to Union County Sheriff's Office.

On Friday evening, UCSO received reports that several people were throwing large rocks off a bridge onto the 2500 block of Monroe Expressway. When deputies responded, they found a semi-truck that had been hit by a rock, which caused damage to the truck and trailer. The driver was not hurt.



The deputies were able to locate the suspects using a UCSO drone and infrared technology. The drone found several heat signatures hiding near the on-ramp to Monroe expressway.

After the group ran away, deputies secured the area and captured two suspects. They ultimately identified five teenagers, all between ages 13 and 15, who will face criminal charges for property damage.

“Throwing large rocks off of a bridge at commercial motor vehicles traveling on the Monroe Expressway could have seriously injured or killed one of the drivers who were just trying to work hard and provide for their families. The deputies investigating this incident were able to respond quickly and utilized the right equipment to locate, identify, and ensure the juveniles responsible for this incident will be held accountable," said Union County Sheriff, Eddie Cathey.

UCSO is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

