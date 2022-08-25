Two 16-year-olds were found near Graham Village Apartments and another man was found shot in the parking lot of the apartment complex on East Hanover Road.

GRAHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two teens were found dead and a man was shot near a Graham apartment complex Thursday morning, according to police.

Graham police said they received calls around 1:00 a.m. about a shooting on the 900 block of East Hanover Road in the parking lot of Graham Village Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Initially, police were not told about any other victims.

Hours later, investigators with Burlington Police Department called detectives at Graham Police Department about a missing persons investigation around 9:45 a.m.

Police believe this case is related to the shooting incident from earlier that morning.

Graham Detectives went back to Graham Village Apartments to examine the area for more information and evidence.

Around 11:00 a.m., detectives found two 16-year-olds shot to death in a wooded area behind the apartment complex.

Graham officers, Burlington police, deputies from Alamance County Sheriff's Office, agents with NC SBI, the medical examiner's office and representatives of the Alamance County District Attorney's Office were all on the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 336-570-6711 and speak directly to Captain Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

