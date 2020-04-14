ROCK HILL, S.C. — Two 17-year-olds were hurt in a shooting in Rock HIll Monday night, police said.

According to Rock Hill Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Pepper Ridge Apartments on Springsteen Road around 11 p.m. A witness told police they heard multiple gunshots in the area.

When officers got to the complex, they found several bullets in front of the 1907 building. After further investigation, officers spotted several shell casings across the parking lot and said several vehicles and buildings were damaged.

While the officers were still at the apartments, two 17-year-olds showed up at Piedmont Medical Center with gunshot wounds. Both teens are expected to be OK, according to police.

No arrests have been made and Rock Hill detectives have not released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this case or any other crime is asked to call 803-329-7293.