'I feel like it saved my life': Raleigh teen explains why she jumped out of Lyft ride while it was moving

Eziya Bowden, 16, explained to WRAL News why she jumped out of a moving car.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A teenager in Raleigh said she had to jump out of a moving car Tuesday after she felt unsafe as a passenger in a Lyft ride.

Eziya Bowden, 16, said she got into a Lyft after work just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. She said the driver kept spraying something inside the car. After the fourth spray, she felt sleepy and that's when she started thinking of a way out.

“I had to figure out how to get out of this car,” Bowden said.

Bowden said she cried and yelled, but the driver wouldn't let her out. She finally got the door open and jumped at 7300 Fox Road.

