Teens shot, wounded each other because of social media feud, CMPD says

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old now face firearms charges, and a 19-year-old is facing a felony charge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg police say three teens are facing charges after a feud on social media resulted in gunfire erupting.

CMPD says shots rang out around 3:15 on Monday, June 14 along Fairwood Avenue near South Tryon Street. Officers say they found multiple crime scenes and determined two suspect had fled the area in two different directions. They eventually found a 14-year-old who was shot in the chest and a 17-year-old who was shot in both legs. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.

Police then said they learned of a third suspect who fled in a vehicle, crashing into other cars in the process. Officers credited an alert community member who led officers to a vacant apartment on Brookhill Road where that third suspect, identified as 19-year-old Keith Grier, was hiding with the other two teens. Grier was taken into custody, and eventually, the other two teens were in custody as well.

CMPD says the other two teens were taken into custody because their investigation determined the shooting happened because of an ongoing online feud among all three parties involved, which included disrespectful social media posts and previous criminal activity. All three suspects were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy. The 14-year-old was also charged for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. Meanwhile, the 17-year-old suspect was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and hit and run. Grier was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing. CMPD is asking anyone with information to call 911, or call in anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Crime Stoppers tips can also be made online.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.