RALEIGH, N.C. — Four girls and two boys were shot after a fight broke out at a North Carolina nightclub Friday, according to our affiliates at WNCN.

The fight happened at Club Dreams on Paula Street right before 11 p.m.

That's when shots rang out inside the club, according to police.

The fight continued and more gunshots were fired outside of the nightclub.

Officers said someone was hosting a large private party at the time of the shooting and don't know if the victims were shot inside or outside of the club.

Their ages range from 12 to 17 years old.

All of them were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Only one of the victims suffered serious injuries.

Raleigh police are still searching for the person who pulled the trigger. They do believe only one firearm was used in this shooting.