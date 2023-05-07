Woman charged with shooting ex-husband at Cornelius park to face judge

Prosecutors allege Terri Bignell shot her ex-husband when he refused to take hydrocodone pills at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accused of charged with shooting her ex-husband when he allegedly refused some pills is expected in court Wednesday.

Terri Bignell was arrested in early April after investigators said she shot her ex-husband at Ramsey Creek Park in Cornelius. Bignell and her ex-husband had been separated for about three months at the time of the shooting, investigators said.

Prosecutors allege that Bignell met him at the park and got into the passenger seat of his car. When Bignell got in the vehicle, prosecutors claim she threatened the man by saying she'd shoot him if he didn't take hydrocodone pills. When he refused, Bignell allegedly shot him and left the park.

Prosecutors said Bignell confessed to shooting her ex-husband to the officers who arrested her. She was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She was released from jail on bond on April 12.

