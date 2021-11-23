Detectives investigating vehicle break-ins, stolen car in Lincoln County

Authorities confirmed a 2005 Acura TLX was stolen in the Sailview community on Tuesday.

DENVER, N.C. — Detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are investigating a vehicle theft and vehicle break-ins that happened in the eastern part of the county on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to a news release from the agency, vehicles on Island Waters Drive and several other streets in Denver were broken into during the early morning hours.

Investigators confirmed the stolen vehicle was a 2005 Acura TLX.

WCNC Charlotte spoke to the driver of the vehicle, Devin Orr, Tuesday night.

Orr said she woke up discovering the vehicle was gone and that another vehicle in her driveway was also tampered with. The Acura had her purse in it, which included credit cards. Both vehicles were unlocked, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the cards in Orr's car were used at two convivence stores in Denver and Charlotte.

Orr thanked the work of the detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. She said they have been in constant contact with her since the report was made, with one of the detectives sending her a photo of her car at a QuikTrip in Denver just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

"You know, you always think you're safe in your own home... just be safe, make sure everything's locked, bring your keys inside, be smarter than I was," Orr said about the experience. "Everything can be replaced. It's not the end of the world, but you know, just be thankful you're safe."

Detectives say a billfold containing credit cards and debit cards was also stolen out of a vehicle on Osprey Run Court. According to the release, the vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home but was left unsecured.

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, and investigators say they are looking into two suspicious vehicles that were left in the area.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts