Thieves charged people for stolen gas from rigged pump stations, Charlotte police say

Police said the suspects electronically hijacked gas pumps by using devices to make the pumps appear to be shut down to the gas clerk.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple people were arrested last month in a gas larceny case, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday..

According to police, the suspects electronically hijacked gas pumps by using devices to make the pumps appear to be shut down to the gas clerk. Police said the suspects, using those same hijacked pumps, then pumped free gas into other people's vehicles before collecting money from the unsuspecting drivers.

More than 300 gallons of gas valued at more than $1,000 was stolen, accoridng to CMPD. Police said the man they identified as the ringleader was arrested and charged with felony access of a computer to defraud, felon larceny, and other charges.

With gas prices on the rise, CMPD said law enforcement across the nation has seen a rise in similar crimes. Here are some tips from CMPD:



Keep a watchful eye out:

If you see an unusual number of cars at a gas station while other nearby gas stations have a regular flow of traffic, that may be an issue

If a stranger asks you to pay them for gas or you see an individual pumping from multiple pumps at a time

Police advise people to call 911 if they encounter the red flags mentioned.

"It is best to pay for gas traditionally at the pump or directly with the gas station clerk," CMPD said. "Crimes like these have a huge impact on the community, especially businesses that are locally owned."

