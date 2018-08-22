In the aftermath of tragic school shootings across the country, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced a joint campaign with the FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police about the consequences of making school threats.

During a press conference Thursday morning, CMS and CMPD joined with other local law enforcement agencies to discuss the punishment for anyone accused of threatening schools. The campaign is aptly titled #ThinkBeforeYouPost. Police chiefs from Cornelius, Huntersville, Matthews, Mint Hill and Pineville are also joining the campaign.

“It takes all of us working together. We take this very seriously,” said CMPD Chief Kerr Putney. “We’re trying to encourage young people in particular, after we start school, to think about what you post because what you put out there remains out there indefinitely. It’s a blemish on you, it represents you, and also it harms others.”

According to a recent study, 103 threats were made against schools in North Carolina last school year. Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill in June that will make it a felony for anyone found guilty of making school threats. That law is set to go in effect in December.

“As the new school year ramps up, we need the public to understand this message. Making threats against schools, even those you did not intend to carry out, can result in felony convictions at the state or federal level,” said FBI Special Agent in Charlotte John A. Strong.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said CMS has been taking the appropriate steps to protect kids on their campuses after several threats were made against district schools last year. Wilcox told NBC Charlotte they’ve increased the number of resource officers in schools and coordinated with local authorities to keep patrol officers near campus more often.

“CMS values the partnership with FBI and CMPD to issue the important call to keep our schools safe,” Wilcox said. “This is a strong message to our families that all law enforcement agencies are working cohesively on the issue of school safety.”

The Charlotte campaign will include billboards around Charlotte and inside the EpiCentre in uptown to promote the message.

