MONROE, N.C. — A third person has been charged in connection with the killing of a mom during a home invasion in Monroe last month, police said.
According to Monroe Police, 30-year-old Kristen Chambers of Marshville turned herself in to police after detectives obtained warrants for her arrest. Chambers was wanted for conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary and accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
On July 26, the suspect accused of killing Lucero Sosa Capote, Byron Watkins, was arrested in Lexington County, South Carolina. His arrest came after a two-day manhunt across state lines.
Watkins is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and assault on a child under 12.
Monroe Police also charged Antwan David Sturdivant, 19, in connection with the case. He surrendered to police before Wakins was captured. Sturdivant was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault on a female.
“We believe it was completely random, just an opportunity to break into a home and try to steal money, and unfortunately there was a murder victim. Just tragic and sad and honestly stupid," said Monroe Communications Director Pete Havonec.
