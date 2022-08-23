A man accused of stealing gas multiple times in July was confront by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man accused of stealing gas from an Asheboro gas station in July was arrested Friday, according to a press release.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office got a report about gas possibly being stolen on Highway 64 in Asheboro July 9.

When deputies got there, they found a Chevrolet truck with a work bed sitting over the underground fuel tanks of Handy Hugo gas station.

Sheriffs' identified 41-year-old Jeffrey Bryan Miller as the man in the truck and suspected thief.

After an investigation, an employee told deputies that the same Chevrolet truck was seen on video sitting in the same location the last time 1,000 gallons of fuel was stolen on July 4 and July 5.

When deputies confronted Miller, he suffered a medical event and EMS took him to a hospital.

As deputies continued to investigate the scene, they noticed a large tank on the bed of the truck with a black hose running on the drivers side of the bed.

A warrant was issued for Miller for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. He was also charges with carrying a concealed weapon.

Miller was later found and placed behind bars with an unsecure bond of $11,000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.