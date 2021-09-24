More than 52,000 fentanyl pills seized after house shot at in Mint Hill, police say

Officers also said 247 grams of marijuana and two guns were recovered after a search warrant was executed.

MINT HILL, N.C. — Officers with the Mint Hill Police Department say they hauled in more than 52,000 fentanyl pills after shots were fired at a home this week.

The shots fired call came in just before noon on Monday, Sept. 20 from Pine Hill Road, just off of Wilgrove Mint Hill Road. Police say nobody in the house was hurt and their initial investigation didn't lead them to think the this was a random act of targeted violence.

However, they executed a search warrant on the house, which led them to seize a total of 52,066 illegal fentanyl pills, which totaled a street value of about $1.5 million. Officers also seized 247 grams of marijuana and two firearms.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-545-1085. Police did not indicate if any arrests were made in a Facebook post.