CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three more arrests were made in the murder of a 31-year-old man back in April, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Malik Benson, 23, Trevonte House, 27, and Keniya Guyton, 17, were charged in the shooting death of Derrick Chambers.

The suspects were charged with murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Benson and Guyton were also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

In May, 17-year-old Diyondre Wilson was arrested in connection with the shooting.

The murder happened around 9:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 7200 block of Barrington Drive, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a second man was transported to Atrium Health with non-life threatening injuries from the incident.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte it was related to a robbery, but did not provide more information on the robbery. Police said they had good surveillance cameras in the area.

