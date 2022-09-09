Three people arrested after man found dead in Chesterfield County, officials say

The suspects are currently in the Chesterfield County Detention awaiting a bond hearing.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Three men have been charged in the killing of a man found in Chesterfield County on Wednesday, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office.

John Wesley White was reported missing from his home in Patrick, South Carolina by his father on Sept. 7, deputies said. White was later found along Jordan Farm Road.

On Sept. 8, three men were taken into custody without incident in connection to White's disappearance, according to deputies, including:

Jeremy Brandon Hough, 35, who was charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

35, who was charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle. James Daniel Witherspoon , 23, who was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

, 23, who was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Lucas Michael Wilson, 37, who was charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The suspects are currently in the Chesterfield County Detention awaiting a bond hearing, authorities said.

If you have additional information on this case, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office tip line at 843-287-0235, or the office at 843-623-2101.

