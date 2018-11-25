ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are behind bars after a string of home and business break-ins in Salisbury, officials say.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division began investigating after the first break-in occurred last month on Duke Drive in Salisbury.

Officials say over the course of the next month, several other break-ins occurred at both residential and business areas nearby, around Peeler Road and Old Concord Road.

These included a used car dealership and repair shop business in Correll Park, six residential homes and a maintenance shop at Southeast Middle School, according to police.

Police executed a search warrant and found three suspects in addition to stolen property.

30-year-old Joshua Cook, 40-year-old Eric Clawson and 31-year-old Tyson Gaymon have each been charged with several counts of larceny, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

The recovered stolen property was returned to the owners.

Clawson was placed in jail under a $21,800 secured bond, Gaymond under a $20,000 secured bond and Cook under a $2,000 secured bond, according to police.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect -- Jonathan Murray. Murray is wanted for possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-216-8687 or 704-216-8700.

This is a developing story. WCNC will update this as more information becomes available.

