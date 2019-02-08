CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people, including a 17-year-old, were arrested in connection with a series of car break-ins in east Charlotte.

Around 3 a.m Thursday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were called to a report of a suspect breaking into vehicle on Schubert Place in the Hickory Ridge neighborhood. When police got to the area, they found three suspects in a vehicle nearby.

When officers approached the vehicle, all three people jumped out of the car and ran, according to CMPD. All three suspects were caught and taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

(L-R): De'Alyun Miller, Henold Jean, Malayki Ellison

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

De'Alyun Miller, 19, Henold Jean, 18, and Malayki Ellison, 17, were each charged with three counts of breaking/entering a vehicle, felony larceny and two counts of misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM