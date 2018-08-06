CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in a car on W.T. Harris Boulevard in northeast Charlotte earlier this week.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that Demahj Wright, 21, Demetrey Leake, 20, and Oyontai Bostic, 19, are charged with the murder of 25-year-old Tevin Javonte Snow on June 4.

Demahj Wright

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Oyontai Bostic

Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

Emergency crews initially responded to a reported shooting in the 8000 block of IBM Drive around 11 a.m. Monday. Investigators later determined that Snow was driving on West W.T. Harris Boulevard near the intersection with IBM Drive when his vehicle was shot into by at least one of the suspects. Snow was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died.

CMPD said all three suspects in the deadly shooting were taken into custody Wednesday evening. After interviewing with detectives, the men were charged and placed in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

