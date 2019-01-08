CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people have been charged with the July murder of a 17-year-old at an east Charlotte apartment complex.

Cortez Quandaz Springs, 19, was initially identified as the suspect in the killing of 17-year-old Octavion McClellan. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police obtained warrants for his arrest and he was taken into custody Thursday, police said. Springs is now charged with murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD has made two more additional arrests for the murder of the McClellan. Keniya Guyton, 17, and Tionte Morrison, 18, were both arrested and charged with murder and three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On July 25, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to an apartment complex in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive around 9:30 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found McClellan, who had been shot. He was rushed to Atrium Health where he was pronounced dead.

Cortez Springs

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

RELATED: Teen killed, another injured in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex

WCNC has a new app. Click here to download it

A second person who had been shot arrived at Atrium Health University City later, police said.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM