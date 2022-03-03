Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. along Mill Branch at East Raines by the library.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police tell ABC 24 three boys were injured during a shooting at the library in Whitehaven.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mill Branch near East Raines by the library. That’s next to Robert Church Elementary, which was placed on a brief lockdown.

Police said the shooting appears to have happened after a fight between students at a nearby middle school.

Police said the boys were taken to area hospitals, one of them in critical condition.

We do not yet know the ages of the children injured. Police said the parents and guardians of the victims have been notified.

Investigators said the suspect is known but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.