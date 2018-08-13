CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent weekend across the Charlotte area with three murders in three cities in a span of less than 12 hours Sunday. The first was reported around 1:30 a.m. with the latest just before noon in Rock Hill.

Concord Police said 31-year-old Willie Peck III was shot and killed on Union Cemetery Road early Sunday morning. Detectives said a large fight broke out during a party and someone started shooting. Three people were shot during the fight, with two of the victims expected to be OK.

Just eight hours later, the violence continued, a little over 16 miles away in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police received a frantic call from a grandmother. She told dispatchers she was unable to give her 20-year-old grandson CPR and that he was lying unresponsive on his face. Justin Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

And finally, across the state line, Rock Hill Police responded to the 2500 block of Celanese Road around 11:40 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's the second homicide in Rock Hill this year. Police have not yet identified the victim. Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

