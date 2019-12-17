LEXINGTON, S.C. — A third person has died following a shooting inside an apartment near Columbia Tuesday.

Lexington County deputies say the shooting took place around 11 a.m. Butternut Lane Apartment in Woodland Village. Two of the victims died at the scene. A third victim was transported with a gunshot wound, but just after 2 p.m., deputies say that person died as well.

Detectives believe this was not a random incident.

Based on early interviews at the scene, deputies say a fourth man made it out of the apartment and called 911 during or immediately after the gunfire.

Deputies are on the scene interviewing potential witnesses. Crime scene investigators will collect evidence from inside and around the apartment.

Anyone with information about this incident can share tips anonymously by calling Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. The LCSD expects community tips to be a key part in our continuing work on the case.

This is a developing story.