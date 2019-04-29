CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three homicides in one day were being investigated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and killed at Extended Stay America on Yorkmont Road in southwest Charlotte. Tyrena Inman, 30, was pronounced dead at the motel. Officers said a man was also shot.
Another man was shot to death on Catherine Simmons Ave. in north Charlotte just before 1 p.m. He was identified as Daimeon Terrell Johnson. Anthony Qashawn Walker was charged with his murder.
Another woman was killed in a double shooting on Snow Lane in east Charlotte around 2 p.m. She was identified as Shalecia Williams. Reco Lamont Perry Jr. was charged with her murder. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
There have been 42 homicides in Charlotte this year. Anyone with additional information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
