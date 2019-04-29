CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three homicides in one day were being investigated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, a woman was shot and killed at Extended Stay America on Yorkmont Road in southwest Charlotte. Tyrena Inman, 30, was pronounced dead at the motel. Officers said a man was also shot.

Another man was shot to death on Catherine Simmons Ave. in north Charlotte just before 1 p.m. He was identified as Daimeon Terrell Johnson. Anthony Qashawn Walker was charged with his murder.

Anthony Qashawn Walker

CMPD

Another woman was killed in a double shooting on Snow Lane in east Charlotte around 2 p.m. She was identified as Shalecia Williams. Reco Lamont Perry Jr. was charged with her murder. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Reco Lamont Perry Jr.

CMPD

There have been 42 homicides in Charlotte this year. Anyone with additional information about the shootings should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

RELATED: Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

RELATED: Police investigating homicide in north Charlotte

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM