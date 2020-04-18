CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting after three females were shot in southeast early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 3400 block of Oak Arbor Lane around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived to the location they found three females with apparent gunshot wounds inside an apartment. CMPD said one of the victims shot was an 11-years-old.

Charlotte Fire and Medic responded to the scene and transported all three females to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center- Main where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the initial investigation shows the unknown suspect(s) were outside the common area of the apartment complex when shots were fired inside. A total of six people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, at which three people were struck.

Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from the CMPD’s Operations Command, CFD and MEDIC also assisted.

This case is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

