Three inmates overdose at York County jail, five charged

Several inmates were charged after three people at the York County jail overdosed on fentanyl. Officials are unclear how the fentanyl was brought into the facility.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — An investigation is underway after three inmates at the York County Detention Center overdosed on fentanyl.

On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that seven people were charged in connection to a fentanyl overdose at the York County jail on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8.

According to a release, an inmate was found unresponsive around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. This inmate was transferred to a local hospital to be given further medical care. After this person was found, jail staff increased well-being check frequency.

Around 12:15 a.m., two more inmates were found unresponsive in their cells and were transported to a local hospital.

An investigation revealed that jail staff learned of possible fentanyl distribution in the jail on Sept. 6. When staff attempted to search the facility, an inmate, Tyquan Rodriguez Green, 25, was seen attempting to dispose of 95 fentanyl pills in a toilet, according to a release. Rodriguez Green was charged after this discovery with "possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband."

Further searches showed that four other inmates possessed fentanyl. Keon Arquis Davis, 27, Tyler Fesperman, 27, Jacob Hall, 29, and Leroy Westberry, 30, were found with various amounts of fentanyl pills. They were all charged with "possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic and possession of contraband."

Hall was one of the three people who overdosed. The other two inmates who overdosed were not found to be in possession of any additional fentanyl pills and were not charged.

Green is suspected to be the inmate who brought the pills into the facility. Officials are unclear how he was able to do so. Green was brought to the jail on Aug. 25 and officials say he was searched several times with no pills being found.

“It is clearly disturbing as to how these pills were brought into the facility, and even more so the life-threatening risk that the inmates posed on themselves by taking such a dangerous narcotic,” Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff's Office, said.

Officials say all three inmates who overdosed survived and were returned to the jail.