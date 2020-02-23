CLARKTON, N.C. — Authorities were searching Sunday for a Bladen County man after three people were killed in a Clarkton home.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at 71 Tina Lane, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. A 911 caller reported that a man had entered the home, opened fire and left.

Katrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were found dead in the home when deputies arrived. Hazel Epps, 69, survived the shooting, but her condition was unknown Sunday morning.

All four people are believed to live in the home, authorities said.

