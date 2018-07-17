CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured when three people were shot in north Charlotte early Tuesday morning, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue near the intersection of Jennings Street around 12:45 a.m. When police got to the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds outside a house.

RIGHT NOW: CMPD investigating after three people were shot in the 1700 block of Russell Avenue. All were rushed to CMC. One has life-threatening injuries. No one is in custody. pic.twitter.com/lrD5ibuO9I — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) July 17, 2018

All three victims were rushed to Carolinas Medical Center. CMPD said one of them suffered life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

CMPD has not released any suspect information or announced any arrests. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

