MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Three teens have been accused of setting fire to two buildings in Mooresville early Saturday morning, the Mooresville Fire Department reports.

According to officials, the teens are accused of setting off a fire at 252 Mackwood Road just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, February 1. Once firefighters arrived on the scene, the vacant structure was fully involved with a roof collapse.

Soon afterward, officials received another call for a building fire at 788 Shinnville Road. The 911 caller described a vehicle parked in the driveway of the burning structure. Soon afterward, fire investigators and police detectives noticed a similar vehicle drive by the fire scene on Mackwood Road.

Mooresville Police stopped this vehicle, where they identified 19-year-old Cam Rowland Concord and two juveniles, ages 16 and 14, of Mooresville. As a result of this investigation, the three admitted to setting the Mackwood house on fire, then traveling to Shinnville Road and setting that structure fire.

Rowland was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree arson for the Mackwood Fire. He was also charged by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for actions related to the Shinnville Road fire.

This investigation is continuing, and more charges are expected, police said.

