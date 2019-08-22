YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A high-end thrift store in York County was hit by thieves, not once or twice, but five times in just one week.

The sheriff's office released surveillance video of the crime from outside Sweet Repeats in Clover.

You can see people breaking into donation bins, stealing items, and returning for more.

Deputies hoped someone will recognize these people and give them a call at (877) 409-4321.

