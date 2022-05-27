More than $6,700 worth of phones stolen from T-Mobile store

Surveillance cameras show the suspect, who was wearing a gray and black hoodie and black pants, enter the business at 2:06 a.m, deputies report.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — More than $6,700 worth of phones were stolen from a T-Mobile store in Denver, North Carolina, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the break-in around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday, May 26. Officials said when they arrived, the front door glass was broken out, and said a large rock was used to break the window.

Surveillance cameras show the suspect, who was wearing a gray and black hoodie and black pants, enter the business at 2:06 a.m, deputies report. The suspect kicked open the office door and made an unsuccessful attempt to open the safe in the office.

Deputies said the suspect returned to the front of the store and grabbed two Samsung phones and six iPhones before exiting the store at 2:09 a.m.

The value of the phones was placed at $6,730 and damage caused to the business at $500, deputies report.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts