Child taken forcibly from Lancaster home found safe, police say

A 38-year-old man reportedly took his son at gunpoint Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department said a child forcibly taken from his home Tuesday morning has been safely located.

Officers say around 8 a.m., 38-year-old Derrick Lamont Nelson forced his way into a home where his 9-month-old child lived. The department said Nelson, who does not have custody of the boy, got inside the home without permission and aimed a gun at the child's mother. He tried to take another sibling but was reportedly unsuccessful.

While in another room at the home, police say Nelson assaulted a juvenile and took the toddler by force, fleeing in a grey Lincoln sedan with tinted windows and chrome rims.

Nelson has been deemed armed and dangerous by police. He stands at 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black dreadlocks down to the middle of his back. Nelson was last seen wearing a black jacket and wearing jeans.

WCNC Charlotte has confirmed with police Nelson remains on the run and is still deemed armed and dangerous.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.