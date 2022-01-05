x
Crime

Man arrested after toddler overdoses on fentanyl, police say

A Monroe man is facing numerous charges after police said a 14-month-old overdosed on fentanyl.

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man is facing numerous charges after an infant was taken to a Union County hospital for a suspected fentanyl overdose. 

The Monroe Police Department was called to Atrium Union Tuesday when the child arrived at the hospital. During the investigation, detectives executed a search warrant at a house on Church Street. 

Monroe police announced on Facebook that the child is currently recovering in a local hospital. 

Following their search, Monroe detectives arrested the man and charged him with felony child abuse, trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I substance, manufacturing marijuana, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use, storage and sale of controlled substances. The suspect is being held in the Union County Jail under a $550,000 bond. 

Police said additional charges are pending the results of the investigation. 

