Endangered toddler missing from Virginia Beach since Friday morning

3-year-old Samalea Monet Daniels is believed to be in extreme danger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Law enforcement agencies have issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for a little girl who Virginia State Police say was last seen in Virginia Beach Friday morning.



According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the missing child’s name is Samalea Monet Daniels. She's a 3-year-old, black female, with brown eyes and black hair. She's 2’0” and weighs 35 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing last.



She was last seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court at around 9 a.m. Friday. Virginia Beach Police say she was originally reported as missing on June 20 by her father.

Samalea’s father got in contact with Virginia Beach Police Detectives July 14 about the missing report he had filed in NC. An order was then issued by a Virginia Beach Judge for the child to be returned to her father.

Samalea is believed to be with Tianna Mila Daniels, a 29-year-old black female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She's 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. Virginia Beach Police said she is Samalea's mother and lives in Virginia Beach.