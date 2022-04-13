Warrant: Death of 2-year-old found unresponsive in park was murder

A search warrant says the mother told detectives she "blacked out" before she saw her son enter the water knowing he couldn't swim.

Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on March 14, 2022.

The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead at Park Road Park in March is now being questioned by police, according to a warrant obtained by WCNC Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Park Road Park around 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 for an unresponsive toddler. The child was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. According to the warrant, the child's death is now being investigated as a murder.

Detectives interviewed the 29-year-old woman about her son's death. Investigators said she gave inconsistent statements about what happened, saying she "blacked out" and was "unable to give an estimated timeline" around what happened. The warrant states the child's mother saw him enter the water and knew he couldn't swim.

When asked why she didn't call for help, she said she left her phone at her apartment. Detectives analyzed her phone's data and determined the location services were turned off but the phone was on at the time of the incident.

An expert on aquatics deaths told CMPD that the mother's story wasn't supported by science, saying the child was found floating and face up. Right now, investigators are trying to determine where the child died and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Any person with information about this case is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives.