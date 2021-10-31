Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

Witnesses say he was wearing a bright outfit that resembled a Halloween costume.

TOKYO, Japan — Police and witnesses in Japan say a man brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train car has stabbed several passengers before setting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows.

The Tokyo Fire Department says 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. The attacker, a man in his 20s, was arrested and is being investigated.

TV footage showed firefighters, police officials, and paramedics rescuing the passengers, many of whom escaped through windows. In one video, passengers are running from another car, where flames are gushing.