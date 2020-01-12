"Too Tall Bandit" strikes again after a decade of bank robberies in TN, NC & SC

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The "Too Tall Bandit" has struck again.

The FBI said the serial bank robber is believed to have robbed at least 16 banks in Tennessee, North Carolina, and South Carolina over the last decade.

Agents believe his most recent target was the Community Bank in Etowah, North Carolina, on Nov. 27.

The man was given his nickname for obvious reasons. He stands anywhere from 6 feet to 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs between 210 to 250 pounds. He's a white man, about 40 years old, and speaks with a deep voice. He also walks with a limp affecting his right leg.

He always wears a mask, coat and gloves during the robberies and is armed with a gun. Investigators said he usually jumps over the tellers counter during the robberies.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

His crime spree includes bank robberies in Farragut, Jefferson City, Pigeon Forge, and Knoxville. Here's the full list:

November 27, 2009, Volunteer State Bank, 2920 Highway 31 W, White House, TN

November 12, 2010, Sumner Bank & Trust, 780 Browns Lane, Gallatin, TN

November 09, 2012, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN

March 31, 2014, First Tennessee Bank, 11864 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN

November 24, 2014, Tri-Summit Bank, 156 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN

November 13, 2015, Home Federal Bank, 3671 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN

October 27, 2016, Capital Bank, 136 Concord Road, Knoxville, TN

November 25, 2016, First Citizens Bank, 104 Edgewood Street, Lyman, SC

November 16, 2016, Home Trust Bank, 140 Airport Road, Arden, NC

November 17, 2017, BB&T Bank, 263 East Broadway Blvd., Jefferson City, TN

November 24, 2017, Citizen’s National Bank, 813 Huckleberry Lane, Knoxville, TN

October 26, 2018, BB&T Bank, 818 Church St., N. Concord, NC

December 21, 2018, BB&T Bank, 850 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC

January 04, 2019, SunTrust Bank, 731 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin, TN

November 06, 2020, First Bank, 2 Market St., Brevard, NC

November 27, 2020, United Community Bank, 50 United Bank Dr., Etowah, NC