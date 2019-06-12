CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A tow truck driver was accused of trying to illegally tow a vehicle in Gastonia, police said.

You might remember a video from a few months ago that showed tow truck driver Joshua Fischer in a yelling match with a man.

We spoke with another one of Fischer's alleged victims who said she didn't do anything wrong.

"The whole time I was praying, I was like this is not right, this is not right," said Karen Belk. She lives in the same Gastonia apartment complex where the incident that was caught on camera took place.

Belk said she just got off work early Wednesday morning and was sitting in her car with her husband.

"One pull up behind us and one pull up in front of us," she said.

Belk said two RPM drivers boxed her in.

"He was like, this is an illegal park, you don't have no ticket, and I was like, but we're sitting in the car."

There are signs clearly stating the rules of where you can and can't park. But Belk said she was inside her car and it running the entire time.

The company still booted her vehicle and told her it would be $250 to take off the boot. Her husband called police.

"You cannot tow a car while somebody is sitting in it, I kept telling the police."

Police agreed and charged Fischer with wanton disregard, not having the proper signage on his tow truck, and trying to illegally tow someone.

It turns out other neighbors have the same complaints.

"He took my car about four or five times and got about $1,000 from me," one neighbor said.

Court records showed Fischer was just arrested less than two months ago on similar charges.

The apartment complex owner said she didn't know about RPM's track record. Now that she does, she plans to give them the boot.

"I said, thank you, Jesus. Justice is served."

We reached out to RPM Towing and have not heard back yet.

