Tractor-trailer driver charged with hit-and-run, reckless driving following high-speed chase with troopers

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Many people in Alamance County witnessed quite the chase Friday morning: troopers and officers following closely behind a speeding tractor-trailer as it hurtled up and down I-40, and through parts of Burlington.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was arrested Friday.

The State Highway Patrol said Julian Colman Parsons, 28, of Lenoir, was driving the tractor-trailer when a trooper tried to stop it on I-40 near Maple Avenue in Alamance County. However, Parsons took off from the traffic stop. Troopers said they first received reports of a tractor-trailer driving erratic and recklessly on I-40 around 11:35 a.m.

Troopers told WFMY News 2 the tractor-trailer led law enforcement on a chase all across town. Viewer video captured the 18-wheeler speeding past cars on an exit ramp, weaving through oncoming traffic, and flying down side streets. Highway Patrol said the driver also hit two other vehicles. No one was hurt.

Investigators said Parsons exited onto N.C. Highway 61 in Guilford Co. but ran off the road and into a ditch. They said he then jumped out of the truck and ran but was caught.