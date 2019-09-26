CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you were to check your child’s friends or followers on social media, would they be able to prove they personally know all of them?

North Carolina is ranked as one of the top 10 states for human trafficking. On Thursday, Nazareth Child and Family Connection and the North Carolina Department of Justice held a human trafficking and internet safety session in Rowan County.

North Carolina is a hot spot for human trafficking because of several interstates, big events, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Now, predators on social media are becoming more common.

"Social media has become one of the biggest ways to recruit," said Natalie Wood Riche, outreach specialist with the North Carolina Department of Justice.

Riche said predators reel in kids on social media who aren’t as savvy when it comes to keeping personal information private.

"Over I think 13 hundred tips in the state of North Carolina and maybe about 900 of them ended up as cases," Riche said.

Richie said there are a few ways to protect you and your children:

Become an administrator on your kids' social media pages

Use privacy settings

Don’t accept requests from strangers

