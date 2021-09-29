Nearly eight years after a man was shot and killed in Greensboro, volunteers hit the streets to help find new leads to find the killer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There's new push to help solve a cold murder case.

The community group, Mothers Against Gun Violence, organized a walk to spread flyers around the apartment complex where Anthony Dochtermann was killed.

Frankie Moon, who said he is Dochtermann's brother, came with his wife and infant daughter to call for answers.

Moon said 25-year-old Dochtermann was sitting in his car outside a friend's apartment after celebrating at NC A&T homecoming events on November 2, 2013.

He said his brother's wallet, with money still inside, was found on the ground by his car with the door open.

"We think that it was an attempted robbery or something. We're really not sure still. We just know that he was shot and he ran inside this apartment right over here, 2937 C. That's where he passed away," Moon said.

It's painful for Moon and his family all these years later. Tonya Cuthbertson said her group works to make sure that unsolved cases are not forgotten, as more violence happens in the city.

"Because there's so many happening that the ones that are not solved are getting pushed to the back," Cuthbertson said.

City Councilmember Marikay Abuzuaiter said walks like this one have brought tips into CrimeStoppers for cold cases.

"Those CrimeStoppers tips rolling in after we do a walk makes me believe that there are people who know something about every single homicide we've had," Abuzuaiter said.

The total reward for answers in Anthony Dochtermann's case is now up to $13,000 from CrimeStoppers and the Governor's Office.