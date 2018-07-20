Shelby, N.C. (WCNC) - The trial for William McCullen, who's accused of killing his girlfriend's three-year-old daughter Jordyn Dumont, is set to begin next Monday in Cleveland County.

Gaston County Police arrested McCullen back in August 2016 after investigators said he originally reported Dumont missing.

A massive search effort led to the discovery of Dumont's remains and McCullen's arrest.

The investigation garnered extensive local and national media attention.

Due to the publicity surrounding the case, a judge issued a gag order on every person directly involved in the investigation, and he allowed the case to be moved to neighboring Cleveland County.

Jury selection will begin Monday, which is expected to last anywhere from two to three days.

Gaston County prosecutors told Cleveland County court staff the trial should last no more than one week, but it's only an estimate.

Court will start in Courtroom One at 10 a.m.

