3 charged after man found shot at Lake Norman pier

Three people were arrested after a man was found shot twice on a boat at the pier on Perth Road in Troutman Sunday morning.

TROUTMAN, N.C. — Three people were arrested after a man was shot on a boat on Lake Norman in Troutman early Sunday, Iredell County deputies said.

Iredell County deputies were called to a reported kidnapping on Perth Road near Lake Norman around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found two women and a man standing in the parking lot near the walkway leading to the pier.

The suspects told deputies there was another person on a boat who'd been shot. When deputies approached the area where boats were tied to the dock, they found a man who'd been shot twice. They also found three loaded magazines, a handgun and a bag with additional items in the parking lot.

Iredell County EMS responded and took the victim to a hospital for emergency surgery. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said the victim, a man in his 50s, is in serious condition. Detectives are not releasing his name at this point due to the potential for additional charges in the case.

The suspects were identified as Markis Allan Kirkpatrick and Andiaye Tyler from Charlotte, and Keishari Chanel-Wicks Johnson from Las Vegas. Deputies said the suspects changed their statements about what happened before they got to the pier and what led up to the shooting.

Kirkpatrick was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a Schedule II substance. He was given a $75,000 bond.

Tyler and Johnson were each charged with felony conspire to sell or deliver a Schedule I substance and misdemeanor prostitution. They were both issued a $10,000 bond.